Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Feast of Sharing returns to Sames Auto Arena this Friday

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - An annual feast that fills thousands of empty stomachs in Laredo is returning to the Sames Auto Arena!

On Friday, Nov. 3, H-E-B will hold its 35 annual Feast of Sharing celebration.

Last year, H-E-B served more than 12,000 guests inside the Sames Auto Arena.

Attendees will be treated to some live music, entertainment, and of course food for the whole family.

Community members looking to volunteer can find out more on H-E-B’s website.

The event will take place on Friday, Nov. 3, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Sames Auto Arena.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Robert Hudson passes away
Laredo dermatologist Dr. Robert Hudson passes away
Apparent fire reported at Laredo Goodwill Store
LFD: trash compactor behind Goodwill caught fire
Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to theft
Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to theft
Driver arrested following three vehicle crash on Loop 20
Driver to face charges following three vehicle crash on Loop 20
LBJ High School remembers loved ones on Dia de los Muertos
LBJ High School remembers loved ones on Dia de los Muertos

Latest News

Laredo group celebrates Dia de los Muertos with Catrina contest
Laredo group celebrates Dia de los Muertos with Catrina contest
Honoring beloved pets on the Day of the Dead
Honoring beloved pets on the Day of the Dead
Honoring beloved pets on the Day of the Dead
Honoring beloved pets on the Day of the Dead
Laredo Police need help identifying individuals tied to assault case