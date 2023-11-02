Feast of Sharing returns to Sames Auto Arena this Friday

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - An annual feast that fills thousands of empty stomachs in Laredo is returning to the Sames Auto Arena!

On Friday, Nov. 3, H-E-B will hold its 35 annual Feast of Sharing celebration.

Last year, H-E-B served more than 12,000 guests inside the Sames Auto Arena.

Attendees will be treated to some live music, entertainment, and of course food for the whole family.

Community members looking to volunteer can find out more on H-E-B’s website.

The event will take place on Friday, Nov. 3, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Sames Auto Arena.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.