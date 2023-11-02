Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

H-E-B, Bethany House distribute 1,500+ meals to homebound seniors

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - H-E-B partnered with Bethany House to host an early edition of its feast of sharing meals.

Over 1,500 meals were prepared and distributed for homebound seniors in our community this morning.

On the menu was a Texas-style meal that included brisket, sausage, and beans -- which is a change from years past.

Organizers say today’s event welcomes H-E-B’s giving season, which is set to kickstart tomorrow.

H-E-B Store Director Adlu Gonzalez told us, “<Tomorrow, we’re expecting over a thousand members of our community to come to our Feast of Sharing. We’re very excited to be working with TAMIU and other organizations in Laredo. It’s going to be a huge kickoff and we invite everyone from the community to join us.”

The Feast of Sharing is an annual tradition that dates back to 1989 and continues to this day.

Tomorrow’s event is set to take place at the Sames Auto Arena from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Robert Hudson passes away
Laredo dermatologist Dr. Robert Hudson passes away
Apparent fire reported at Laredo Goodwill Store
LFD: trash compactor behind Goodwill caught fire
Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to theft
Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to theft
Driver arrested following three vehicle crash on Loop 20
Driver to face charges following three vehicle crash on Loop 20
LBJ High School remembers loved ones on Dia de los Muertos
LBJ High School remembers loved ones on Dia de los Muertos

Latest News

Laredo Marathon to take place this Sunday!
Laredo Marathon to take place this Sunday!
Noon newscast recording
Laredo Marathon to take place this Sunday!
Laredo group celebrates Dia de los Muertos with Catrina contest
Texas lawmakers propose bill to help border colonias and farmworkers
Texas lawmakers propose bill to help border colonias and farmworkers
Texas lawmakers propose bill to help border colonias and farmworkers