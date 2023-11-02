H-E-B, Bethany House distribute 1,500+ meals to homebound seniors

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - H-E-B partnered with Bethany House to host an early edition of its feast of sharing meals.

Over 1,500 meals were prepared and distributed for homebound seniors in our community this morning.

On the menu was a Texas-style meal that included brisket, sausage, and beans -- which is a change from years past.

Organizers say today’s event welcomes H-E-B’s giving season, which is set to kickstart tomorrow.

H-E-B Store Director Adlu Gonzalez told us, “<Tomorrow, we’re expecting over a thousand members of our community to come to our Feast of Sharing. We’re very excited to be working with TAMIU and other organizations in Laredo. It’s going to be a huge kickoff and we invite everyone from the community to join us.”

The Feast of Sharing is an annual tradition that dates back to 1989 and continues to this day.

Tomorrow’s event is set to take place at the Sames Auto Arena from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

