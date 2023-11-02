Honoring beloved pets on the Day of the Dead

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As the Day of the Dead tradition unfolds, focusing primarily on commemorating departed human family members, there is an often-overlooked, heartwarming aspect to the observance - the remembrance of cherished pets who have left an indelible mark on the lives and hearts of their owners.

Cristina Lara, a dedicated pet owner, has embarked on a unique journey to include her late pet in the Day of the Dead festivities. For her, this annual tradition has taken on renewed significance, extending beyond homage to human relatives and reaching out to honor those often-forgotten, furry or feathered family members.

Cristina Lara recently lost her beloved pet, Frida, a faithful companion for the past 14 years. In her own words, “It’s been really difficult. She was my best friend.”

Lara believes that the spirits of pets, much like those of human loved ones, return to the places where they were cherished and cared for.

