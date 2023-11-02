Laredo families remember passed loves ones on Dia de los Muertos

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Families all across the Gateway City are honoring loved ones who passed away as part of Day of the Dead or Dia de los Muertos.

Some celebrate the day by decorating altars with food and drinks as well as flowers, while others celebrate it at the city cemetery.

Marissa Quiroga was one of many family members who stopped by the City of Laredo Cemetery to pay respects to her parents.

Quiroga said she will never forget the sacrifices that her parents made to ensure that her and her nine siblings had a good education.

“We are going to go to my sister’s house and we are going to have an altar there,” said Quiroga. “We’re going to do the offrendas, everybody is bringing a little something and what they remember about my mom and dad. This time we are going to be concentrating on them because this is the first year that we don’t have them here with us.”

The City of Laredo cemetery will extend its hours until 9 p.m. on Thursday for those who would like to stop by and pay respects to their loved ones.

