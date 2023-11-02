Shop Local
Laredo group celebrates Dia de los Muertos with Catrina contest

By Alex Cano
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While many are remembering their loved ones in their own special way, a group of women who come from all walks of life have come together to celebrate Day of the Dead by holding a Catrina contest.

A catrina is an elegantly dressed skeleton figure used as a symbol for Dia de los Muertos.

The group is made up of retired school teachers and other business owners.

They encourage people of all ages to create their own special tradition to remember their loved ones on Nov. 1 and 2.

