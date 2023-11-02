Laredo Marathon to take place this Sunday!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Runners will be pounding the pavement all throughout the city of Laredo this Weekend for a chance to take part in a historical event.

This Sunday, the City of Laredo will hold its first ever full marathon which will start at UniTrade Stadium and end at the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo.

Organizers say they are expecting runners not just from Laredo, but from Texas, Mexico, and other cities as well.

If you are thinking about participating in the event there’s still time to register.

The fee is $100, and the run will take place on Sunday at 7 a.m. at UniTrade Stadium.

Community members are also encouraged to cheer on the runners on the sidelines.

