Laredo Police need help identifying individuals tied to assault case

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help identifying a small group of individuals believed to be tied to an assault case.

The incident happened at the La Carreta Restaurant located at 9109 McPherson Road on August 5, 2023.

Laredo Police posted pictures of two men and a woman who are believed to be tied to the assault.

If you have any information on their identity or whereabouts you can contact Laredo Police at 956-795-2800.

You can submit a tip through the Crime Stoppers P3 app under “Subject ID” referencing #23-1035.

