Man wanted by Laredo police for aggravated robbery

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department has issued a plea to the public for information leading to the arrest of Jose Casarez III, who is wanted in connection with an aggravated robbery case. The incident dates back to May 2023 when a man reported being robbed at knifepoint near Santa Ursula Avenue.

According to the victim, it happened as he was walking near Santa Ursula Avenue. A pickup truck nearly struck him, prompting him to attempt to get the driver’s attention. However, the situation quickly escalated when the driver brandished a knife, demanding money from the victim. After taking the money, the suspect fled the scene in the pickup.

The Laredo Police Department’s Crimes Against Person Investigators have reviewed security camera footage related to the incident. Their investigation led to the identification of Jose Casarez as the prime suspect in the aggravated robbery.

Local authorities are now seeking assistance from the community to locate and apprehend Casarez. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to come forward. You can contact Laredo Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS to provide information or use the Crime Stoppers app for anonymous tip submission.

A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of Jose Casarez III.

