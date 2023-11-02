Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Pleasant day

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -It will be another beautiful day, with afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s around the region. This will be accompanied by partly to mostly sunny skies and easterly winds. Low temps tonight will range from the 50s, to around 60s along the coast. Above-normal temperatures return to South Texas this weekend into next week with partly cloudy skies.Have a great day and stay weather aware.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Robert Hudson passes away
Laredo dermatologist Dr. Robert Hudson passes away
Apparent fire reported at Laredo Goodwill Store
Apparent fire reported at Laredo Goodwill Store
Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to theft
Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to theft
Two injured in car crash in central Laredo
Two injured in central Laredo crash
KGNS viewer spots strange things in the sky Halloween night
KGNS viewer spots strange things in the sky Halloween night

Latest News

Pleasant day
Pleasant day
A beautiful day
A beautiful day
A beautiful day
A beautiful day
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Clearing Skies, Cooler Than Average Temperatures