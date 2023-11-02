Shop Local
Texas lawmakers propose bill to help border colonias and farmworkers

By Ariel Gomez
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - New legislation filed on Thursday is proposing to create an office for colonia residents and farmworkers.

That legislation is being sponsored by Congressman Henry Cuellar along with two other U.S. Representatives.

Colonias refer to unincorporated communities within 150 miles of the U.S.-Mexico border that often lack basic amenities.

The bill aims to streamline federal, state, and local government outreach and assistance for colonias and farmworkers.

Congressman Cuellar said that the help is out there and that it’s a matter of providing people with the help that they need.

“There’s resources in different agencies at the federal level and at the state, at the local. What we need to do is coordinate everything, streamline everything,” said Cuellar. “So if you’re a farmworker you can get help with education, health care, working conditions and if you’re colonias, we need to make sure whether its HUD, USDA, or EPA, wherever the source is, you come to a one-stop center.”

The office will fall within the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

