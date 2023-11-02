United Day introducing STEM program into curriculum

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - United Day is celebrating its 70th anniversary with a slew of different programs.

The campus recently added a state-of-the-art Smart Lab where kinder through seventh grade students can learn mechanics, media arts, scientific data, manufacturing, environmental technology, robotics and software engineering.

This lab gives students the opportunity to try several different hands-on activities that they will be exposed to at a young age.

Parents interested in enrolling their students in the school are encouraged to attend an open house event on Feb. 1.

For more, information you can contact United Day at (956) 723-7261.

