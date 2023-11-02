United Middle School dismisses classes early, classes to resume on Monday

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo middle school dismisses classes for the afternoon as well as Friday due to utility issues.

UISD sent out a statement saying that students at United Middle School’s main campus will be released at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3

According to the statement, repairs are being done on the main utility line which affects a large portion of the campus.

The district said it is currently working to fix the issue and restore full plumbing services.

As a result, United Middle School will not have class on Friday, Nov. 3, and classes will resume on Monday, Nov. 6.

The district said this does not affect the sixth-grade campus.

