United Middle School dismisses classes early, classes to resume on Monday

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo middle school dismisses classes for the afternoon as well as Friday due to utility issues.

UISD sent out a statement saying that students at United Middle School’s main campus will be released at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3

According to the statement, repairs are being done on the main utility line which affects a large portion of the campus.

The district said it is currently working to fix the issue and restore full plumbing services.

As a result, United Middle School will not have class on Friday, Nov. 3, and classes will resume on Monday, Nov. 6.

The district said this does not affect the sixth-grade campus.

