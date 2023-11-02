United Middle School dismisses classes early, classes to resume on Monday
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo middle school dismisses classes for the afternoon as well as Friday due to utility issues.
UISD sent out a statement saying that students at United Middle School’s main campus will be released at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3
According to the statement, repairs are being done on the main utility line which affects a large portion of the campus.
The district said it is currently working to fix the issue and restore full plumbing services.
As a result, United Middle School will not have class on Friday, Nov. 3, and classes will resume on Monday, Nov. 6.
The district said this does not affect the sixth-grade campus.
For more headlines. click here.
Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.