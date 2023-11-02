Shop Local
Webb County agencies conduct mock drill for emergency preparedness

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a mock drill in collaboration with several agencies, including Core Civic, the Laredo Fire Department, Homeland Security Investigations, and Constable Pct. 2 Mike Villarreal. This joint exercise aims to enhance preparedness, test mobilization plans, evaluate policies and procedures, and assess the readiness of the involved staff.

The drill, which is slated to run until noon on Thursday, November 2, is taking place at the Core Civic facility, a private corrections and detention management company, located at 4702 E Saunders Street. The primary objective of this event is to simulate various critical scenarios, with a particular focus on the movement of personnel, patients, and equipment. This allows the participating agencies to gauge their responses and coordination in handling emergencies and crises effectively.

Residents and businesses near the Core Civic facility are advised that this is a planned mock drill, and they should not be alarmed by any increased activity in the area during the exercise.

