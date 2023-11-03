Shop Local
Car crash reported on Clark Boulevard

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A multiple vehicle crash is reported in central Laredo.

The crash happened at around 2 p.m. near the 400 block of Clark Boulevard right next to the Target entrance.

At least two vehicles that were involved in the collision sustained heavy damage.

No word on any injuries at the moment.

Drivers are being asked to proceed with caution.

