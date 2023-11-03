Shop Local
CBP needs help locating missing canine
By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection needs your help locating a lost canine.

The agency said that A Belgian Malinois who goes by the name Rino was last seen running near International Boulevard towards United High School.

He is five years and eight months and is a tan color.

If you have any information on the canine, you are urged to call U.S. Customs and Border Protection at 956-764-3200 or 956-764-3860.

