Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Child attacked, killed by family dog on Halloween night, police say

FILE -- Police in Washington state say a child was killed by the family's dog on Halloween night.
FILE -- Police in Washington state say a child was killed by the family's dog on Halloween night.(LPETTET via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPOKANE, Wash. (Gray News) - Police in Washington state say a young child was killed in a tragic dog attack on Halloween night.

According to the Spokane Police Department, officers were called to a family home around 8 p.m. Tuesday for reports of an animal attack.

Police said arriving officers discovered that a small child had been attacked by the family’s dog at the house.

First responders rendered aid to the child but despite their efforts, the child succumbed to their injuries.

Family members tried to protect the child in the attack that resulted in the dog being severely injured and beyond help, ultimately dictating that officers euthanize the animal, police said.

The police department called the situation a “tragic accident” and not related to trick-or-treating.

Authorities did not immediately identify the family involved or the child’s name.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Robert Hudson passes away
Laredo dermatologist Dr. Robert Hudson passes away
Apparent fire reported at Laredo Goodwill Store
LFD: trash compactor behind Goodwill caught fire
Driver arrested following three vehicle crash on Loop 20
Driver to face charges following three vehicle crash on Loop 20
Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to theft
Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to theft
LBJ High School remembers loved ones on Dia de los Muertos
LBJ High School remembers loved ones on Dia de los Muertos

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he exits the courtroom of his civil...
Trump asks appeals court to lift gag order imposed on him in 2020 election interference case
FILE - Flowers sit on the Senate desk of late North Dakota Sen. Doug Larsen, Oct. 6, 2023,...
North Dakota lawmaker’s plane took off without runway lights before the crash that killed his family
In this courtroom sketch, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, background center, is cross examined...
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried convicted of defrauding cryptocurrency customers
In this undated photo provided by the Israeli military, Israeli armored personnel carriers move...
Pressure rises on Israel to pause fighting and ease siege as battles intensify near Gaza City