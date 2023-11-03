Doctors Hospital announces new CEO

Shop Local
By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Doctors Hospital of Laredo has announced a new CEO.

Andrew Wilson is succeeding Emma Maria Montes-Ewing, a native of the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Wilson joined Doctors Hospital in 2017 as associate administrator and then from 2019 to 202 he served as CEO of cornerstone regional hospital in Edinburg, Texas.

Wilson has been the interim CEO in McAllen over the past six months.

Wilson is set to start effectively Jan. 2 2024.

