Early voting ends today for the Texas constitutional amendments election

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Friday, November 3rd, is the last day to vote early for the November 7th election.

On the ballot are 14 constitutional amendments.

So far in Webb County, over 2,500 people have cast their ballot during early voting.

The Billy Hall Junior Administrative Building, located in downtown Laredo at 110 Washington St., will open this morning at 8 a.m. and remain open until 8 p.m.

A list of early voting sites around Laredo can be found here.

Election day is next Tuesday, November 7th.

