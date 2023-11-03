Lake Casa Blanca will take part in Texas Parks and Wildlife 100 years celebration

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Since 1923, Texas state parks have been dedicated to protecting the best parts of Texas’ vast natural and cultural beauty.

Originally envisioned as a series of roadside stops for highway travelers, the Texas state park system has grown to a network of parks, historic sites, and natural areas that welcome millions of visitors every year.

This weekend the Texas Parks and Wildlife will celebrate 100 years.

With 89 state parks, historic sites, and natural areas, more than 640,000 acres of land owned or leased are under preservation.

One of those parks is Laredo’s own Lake Casa Blanca -- a lake with a long history and thousands of memories.

According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Organization, Lake Casa Blanca has been around for 50 years.

The lake is made up of over 1,600 acres and is an impoundment of Chacon Creek, a tributary of the Rio Grande.

Before the state took over, Webb County and the City of Laredo originally ran the park, but after signing a 50-year lease, the state opened the park as Lake Casa Blanca International State Park in 1991.

Park employees like Sidney Blackwell say it’s important that people who visit it know its history and are mindful of the impact of not preserving it.

She says in the last 3 years the parks have seen several issues.

Blackwell told us, “I think one of the biggest challenges is probably trash, especially on the bigger holidays and probably adjusting to that and educating people to clean up after themselves. We do experience quite a bit of drought at times, and so it’s natural for the lake level to go up and down throughout the years, but I think that just adjusting to those challenges is just education.”

The park currently sits at Laredo’s eastern city limit.

The group says they will be holding several activities to celebrate the organization’s centennial.

Activities planned include fishing, holding information sessions about wildlife, kayaking, archery and more!

Also, the best part?

Entrance fees will be waived for the event on both Saturday and Sunday, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

