Laredo College invites public to School House Rock Live!

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - This weekend, Laredo College will be performing this jingle as well as several others from the classic program School House Rock during its latest production.

Viewers can expect a vibrant stagecraft and swinging music that will entice viewers to want to revisit and belt out these classic tunes.

Dr. Joseph Crabtree, the director of LC opera workshop said not only is it an entertaining production, but it’s also a way to teach kids who did not grow up with School House Rock.

“It’s great, it’s absolutely educational, you can learn a lot from it, although most of the things most adults know, but the kids don’t have any idea,”, said Dr. Crabtree. “It tells you about adjectives and adverbs and all the different parts of speech and how science and history and math all come together to work and it’s really entertaining. The songs get in your head, and they won’t go.”

The show will be tonight and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Martinez Fine Arts Center and then a showing on Sunday at 3 p.m.

Admission is $10.

