Laredo Police Department begins registration for Blue Santa
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Blue Santa is back, and sign-ups are underway!
Children aged 10 and under can be registered.
Registrations are taking place today until 4 p.m. at the Laredo Police Department, located at 4712 Maher ave.
The department will continue to hold registration from November 6th through the 9th, all between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
For more headlines. click here.
Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.