Laredo Police Department begins registration for Blue Santa

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Blue Santa is back, and sign-ups are underway!

Children aged 10 and under can be registered.

Registrations are taking place today until 4 p.m. at the Laredo Police Department, located at 4712 Maher ave.

The department will continue to hold registration from November 6th through the 9th, all between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

