Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to whisky theft
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Authorities need your help identifying a man in connection with a theft at a liquor store.
The incident was reported on Oct. 28 at a store located at International Boulevard.
According to police, the man stole three bottles of Johnny Walker Scotch Whisky, with a total value of over $100.
If you have any information about their identity, the police urge you to reach out to Laredo Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.
You can also submit a tip using the Laredo Police app.
You may be eligible for a cash reward.
For more headlines. click here.
Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.