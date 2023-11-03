Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to whisky theft

Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to whisky theft
Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to whisky theft(Laredo Police Department)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Authorities need your help identifying a man in connection with a theft at a liquor store.

The incident was reported on Oct. 28 at a store located at International Boulevard.

According to police, the man stole three bottles of Johnny Walker Scotch Whisky, with a total value of over $100.

If you have any information about their identity, the police urge you to reach out to Laredo Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

You can also submit a tip using the Laredo Police app.

You may be eligible for a cash reward.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Robert Hudson passes away
Laredo dermatologist Dr. Robert Hudson passes away
Driver arrested following three vehicle crash on Loop 20
Driver to face charges following three vehicle crash on Loop 20
United Middle School dismisses classes early, classes to resume on Monday, Nov. 6
United Middle School dismisses classes early, classes to resume on Monday
Laredo Police need help identifying individuals tied to assault case
Laredo Police need help identifying individuals tied to assault case
Accident on McPherson and Bustamante
Car crash at McPherson and Bustamente intersection

Latest News

File photo: Laredo College
Laredo College invites public to School House Rock Live!
Car crash reported on Clark Boulevard
Car crash reported on Clark Boulevard
Car crash reported on Clark Boulevard
LPD helps begin Blue Santa registration
Laredo Police Department begins registration for Blue Santa