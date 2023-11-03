Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to whisky theft

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Authorities need your help identifying a man in connection with a theft at a liquor store.

The incident was reported on Oct. 28 at a store located at International Boulevard.

According to police, the man stole three bottles of Johnny Walker Scotch Whisky, with a total value of over $100.

If you have any information about their identity, the police urge you to reach out to Laredo Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

You can also submit a tip using the Laredo Police app.

You may be eligible for a cash reward.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.