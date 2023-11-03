Laredoans invited to Walk to End Alzheimer’s

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The community is invited to the annual ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’.

The walk will take place at Texas A&M International University Saturday morning.

There’s still time to sign up for the walk with registration taking place at 8 a.m. and the walk around the university starting at 9 a.m.

There will also be several informational booths along the area of the Zaffirini Student Center.

With Alzheimer’s Disease very prevalent in the Laredo community, the public is invited to come out and learn more about the disease, the recent medications approved by the FDA and the latest in treatment options and clinical trials.

