Local South Texas Conjunto Association chapter celebrating milestone with award ceremony

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The South Texas Conjunto Association is celebrating its 25th anniversary and the Laredo chapter of the organization is hosting an event this weekend to mark the milestone.

Laredo Chapter President Alvin Alvarez helped explain the event details, the music-based mission of the group, and how you can grab a ticket to celebrate with them.

The event will take place on Saturday, November 4th, at Barrio de Brazil located at 5507 McPherson.

The doors open at 5:00 p.m., dinner will be served an hour later at 6:00 p.m., and the Conjunto Legend Awards ceremony will commence at 7:00 p.m.

The “Conservando Nuestra Herencia Musical- Unidos por la Musica” event will also have music by Kamila y Bella Divas, Conjunto Estrella, Fish y sus Favoritos.

An RSVP and invitation is required.

Tickets will be sold first come, first serve at $20 each.

