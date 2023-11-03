Shop Local
Man arrested for firing shots at Laredo park, police say

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A shots fired call near a Laredo park results in one arrest.

Laredo Police charged Brandon Sandoval, 20 with discharging of a firearm.

The shooting was reported on Thursday, Nov. 2 at around 11:29 p.m. near 5911 Thomas Avenue.

Officers arrived and found spent casings at the park.

Police detained five individuals, one of which was Sandoval.

Sandoval was also charged with tampering with evidence and bribery as he attempted to offer officers money in exchange for his release.

