Man wanted for child fondling arrested at Laredo port of entry

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A man wanted for sexual assault of a child is caught by federal agents.

On Wednesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrested Cesar Castro, 67 at the Juarez Lincoln Bridge.

When officers looked into Castro’s background, they found out that there was an active arrest warrant for him out of Harris County in Houston, related to a crime where he was accused of inappropriate behavior with a child, specifically touching them.

Officers took him into custody and handed him over to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office.

He’s now waiting to go through the legal process.

