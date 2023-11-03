Person injured after car falls on top of them

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - At least one person is taken to the hospital after a car fell on top of them.

Multiple Laredo Police officers and fire officials were seen at a home near 615 Meadow Avenue at around 5:30 p.m.

According to Laredo Police, a vehicle fell on top of someone.

Video shows paramedics loading someone on a stretcher and then putting them in the ambulance.

No word on the person’s condition or what may have transpired.

