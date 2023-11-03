Shop Local
Person injured after car falls on top of them

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - At least one person is taken to the hospital after a car fell on top of them.

Multiple Laredo Police officers and fire officials were seen at a home near 615 Meadow Avenue at around 5:30 p.m.

According to Laredo Police, a vehicle fell on top of someone.

Video shows paramedics loading someone on a stretcher and then putting them in the ambulance.

No word on the person’s condition or what may have transpired.

KGNS News will continue to keep you updated as more details develop.

