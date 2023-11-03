UISD issues statement on Halloween Costume deemed offensive

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - UISD is taking steps to address concerns raised about employees wearing costumes that were deemed offensive.

In a statement, the school district acknowledged that on Halloween, employees were permitted to wear costumes at a small gathering.

The UISD administration and staff have apologized for any costumes that may have been found offensive, especially those of a religious nature.

