UISD issues statement on Halloween Costume deemed offensive

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - UISD is taking steps to address concerns raised about employees wearing costumes that were deemed offensive.

In a statement, the school district acknowledged that on Halloween, employees were permitted to wear costumes at a small gathering.

The UISD administration and staff have apologized for any costumes that may have been found offensive, especially those of a religious nature.

