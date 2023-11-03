UISD issues statement on Halloween Costume deemed offensive
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - UISD is taking steps to address concerns raised about employees wearing costumes that were deemed offensive.
In a statement, the school district acknowledged that on Halloween, employees were permitted to wear costumes at a small gathering.
The UISD administration and staff have apologized for any costumes that may have been found offensive, especially those of a religious nature.
