12th Annual “Hiring Red, White, and You!” veterans job fair set for next week

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In the next two weeks, job fairs all across Texas will be looking to hire veterans.

As part of that initiative, Workforce Solutions for South Texas is hosting the 12th annual “Hiring Red, White, and You!” job fair.

The aim is to remind veterans in our community they have a place to go to if times are tough.

Those looking for a new job will have plenty of options available in a variety of fields.

Texas Veterans Leadership Program Assistant Director Gabriel Lopez told us, “We have jobs in multiple industries such as transportation, and law enforcement. Cyber-security is a hot, hot field that is expanding rapidly, but we have all these industries that are in high demand for our region here in Laredo.”

The event will take place next Tuesday, November 14th at the Falcon Bank Center on McPherson Road from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

