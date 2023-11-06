Catholic Charities’ medical mission offering free health services in Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Those in need of healthcare services in the Laredo area can take advantage of a valuable resource this week.

The Medical Missionaries of Divine Mercy are once again providing free basic and specialized medical services, including general health check-ups, vision care, covid and flu shots, and dental care, to thousands in the Laredo community.

Leticia Garza, a registered nurse at LMC, said there is a big need in our community for these services.

“We don’t charge, there’s no insurance, so everybody’s welcome to come to our Medical Mission in its 12 year,” said Garza.

For more information, you can call 956-722-2443, but their services can be accessed at the San Luis Rey Church Hall, located at 3502 Sanders Avenue, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

They will be available through this Friday, with services ending at noon on the last day. There is a daily limit of 200 people served.

