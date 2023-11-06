Shop Local
City council approves motion to allow contract negotiations to begin with Tecos

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - UPDATE: Council approves for the legal department to begin contract negotiations with the Tecolotes de Los Dos Laredos.

This comes a few months after the 2023 season wrapped up for the binational professional baseball team.

Before the 2023 season began, the council had declined to renew the Tecos’ contract at Uni-Trade stadium.

However, by February, the team and the city of Laredo ended up reaching an agreement on a contract for 2023.

Both entities will now work on an agreement, but a deadline for negotiations was not mentioned at the meeting.

The fate of the Tecolotes de Los Dos Laredos will be discussed at Monday’s city council meeting.

As residents may recall, in February city council renewed the baseball team’s contract for one additional year.

Now that the season has come to an end, the city’s mayor is hoping the council will revisit the topic.

On Monday’s council agenda is a request from Mayor Dr. Victor Treviño to have a status update on the Tecos contract.

This item piqued the interest of other council members including Gilbert Gonzalez, Ruben Gutierrez Jr., and Vanessa Perez, who co-sponsored the topic.

It’s expected that the council will hear from staff about extending the team’s contract for the upcoming 2024 baseball season, which is set to start next April.

Back in February, an extension was awarded to the Tecos to continue playing in the Gateway City.

Carlos Flores, the Tecos team attorney, says the team’s departure would have been detrimental to the citizens of Laredo.

For more headlines. click here.

