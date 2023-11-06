City of Laredo holds first full marathon

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - History was made Sunday morning as Laredo held its first-ever full marathon.

Officials say about 150 people took part in Sunday’s event and three local runners were able to qualify for the Boston Marathon as a result of taking part in the race.

Those three runners from Laredo are 17-year-old Diego Ramirez, 55-year-old Luis Posada, and 39-year-old Eduardo Ibarra.

Michael Morris, of Austin, Texas, was the top overall male finisher having completed the course in just under two and a half hours.

Tenley Ortiz, of Giddings, Texas, was the top women finisher, finishing in about three hours.

Both winners spoke about their experience at the marathon and the Gateway City.

Morris told us, “I’m very excited! It’s my first time ever to win a marathon. So, coming down for the win, and being the first one for Laredo, It’s just a cool experience for me! I’m very excited.”

Meanwhile, Ortiz said, “This is my first marathon win, by far. So, this is so exciting, and to be a part of the first Laredo Marathon ever, it’s just unique and special! I’m so glad we could come down here and do this. It was amazing. You all did such a great job!”

The two winners also took home a $2,500 prize.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.