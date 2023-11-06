Shop Local
Diocese of Laredo hosting 21st Annual White Mass

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Professionals in the healthcare industry are being invited to be celebrated and honored at a special mass this Wednesday, November 8th, at the San Agustin Cathedral.

This year’s celebration will be the 21st edition of the event that has spanned two decades.

Fr. Joe Cadena and White Mass Committee Member Rachel Rodriguez spoke about the origins of the celebration, what it means for healthcare workers in Laredo, and the importance of holding the White Mass celebration.

San Agustin Cathedral is located in downtown Laredo at 201 San Agustin Ave.

For more information, you can call 956-206-8164.

