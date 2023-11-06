Shop Local
Election Day is Tuesday, here’s everything you need to know

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - Early voting came to an end last week, but Election Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

On the ballot are 14 constitutional amendments which deal with property taxes, infrastructure, state parks and teacher retirement as well as several others.

An amendment becomes part of the Texas Constitution through a simple majority of support.

Some of the propositions that have many people talking are proposition four.

It would allow the state to spend 18 billion dollars on property tax cuts for homeowners and businesses as well as cut school district tax rates.

Proposition nine has been getting a lot of attention as well, it would put 3.3 billion dollars towards the Teacher Retirement System of Texas increasing pensions between two to six percent.

According to the Texas Tribune, teachers who retired before 2004 have not seen their pensions increase since 2013.

Also, residents of Rio Bravo will be electing a new mayor.

The two candidates vying for office are Gilbert Aguilar Jr. and Juan Carlos Garcia.

Election Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Polls will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To see a full list of the propositions on the ballot click here.

For a full list of Election Day polling sites click here.

