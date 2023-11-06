Hundreds leave Tapachula, Mexico to join thousands in migrant caravan heading for U.S.

TAPACHULAS, MX (KGNS) - A caravan of at least hundreds of migrants left from the southern Mexican City of Tapachula Sunday, heading for the U.S. Southern Border.

The smaller caravan plans to join a larger one that left six days ago.

Organizers said the first had swelled to some 7,000 people while the government in the southern Chiapas state said it estimated the group at 3,500 people.

A record number of people this year have crossed the Darien gap region connecting Panama and Colombia.

