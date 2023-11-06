Shop Local
Laredo City Council to discuss several agenda items related to local law enforcement

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo City Council will hold its first meeting for the month of November Monday evening.

Some of the items on the agenda include letting the city manager enter into an agreement with the Laredo Police Department, the Texas Anti-Gang Center and the governor’s office to address child sex trafficking and other such related activities.

The council will also discuss renewing an agreement with Homeland Security that will allow Laredo Police officers to help stop illegal drug trafficking operations in the city.

City officials will also discuss accepting a grant of over $29,000 from the governor’s office to fund the police department’s Mental Health Crisis Intervention Unit through Sept. 2024 which will be up for a vote.

The meeting will get underway on Monday at 5:30 p.m. and it will take place at City Hall on Houston Street.

