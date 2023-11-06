Shop Local
Laredo Wears Pink campaign raises over $64K for breast cancer research and services(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Over $60,000 is going to help a cause that affects one out of three women in the U.S.

Throughout the month of October, several organizations and public officials took part in the Laredo Pink Campaign to raise funds and awareness on breast cancer.

Commissioner Ricardo Jaime was one of the top fundraisers of the ‘Men Wear Pink’ campaign who raised $15,697 dollars.

Meanwhile, United High School Principal Jessica Salazar raised $9,454 as a ‘Pink and Pearls and Heels’ Ambassador.

In total the campaign raised $64,813 which will go to breast cancer research, programs and services provided by the American Cancer Society.

