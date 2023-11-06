Laredoans take part in ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Hundreds took time out of their Saturday morning to help spread awareness on a debilitating disease that affects thousands of families nationwide.

Your good neighbor station, partnered with United Way for the 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s at TAMIU Saturday morning.

While there is no cure for the illness, organizers for the event say support is one of the greatest tools when it comes to coping with the disease.

“It’s really important to us to be here, to advocate, to share the resources and information, but also for all of our caregivers and our families and our teams to know that they are not alone in this fight,” said PV Villasenor Sandel We want them to know that they need to go and attend support meetings, if they need to call out the help line, how they can do that, but really it’s really to give them the sense of community.”

The money raised during the event will go towards research as well as resources and support for patients and family members.

