Man hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in north Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A man is hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle Sunday morning while crossing a busy north Laredo street.

Laredo Police say, Jorge Miranda Flores, 35, ran across McPherson heading west when the driver of a Hyundai Accent hit him.

The 71-year-old driver was coming out of H-E-B when the crash happened.

Police say the victim did not cross the street at a designated point of crossing.

The driver remained with the victim until EMS arrived on the scene.

He was breathing and alert and taken to Doctors Hospital in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

