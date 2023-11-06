Man sentenced to 15 years for making child porn

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A man who had been released on a human smuggling offense will now spend the next 15 years in federal prison for making child porn.

Victor Antonio Puente, 22, pleaded guilty to the charges back in July.

According to court documents, Puente got a 15-year-old girl drunk, took her to a motel and used his phone to record himself engaging in sexual activity with the girl.

He then posted that content on SnapChat.

Puente will also serve 10 years of supervised release after his prison term, and he will have to register as a sex offender.

