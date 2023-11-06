Mother of Uvalde mass shooting victim running for mayor

UVALDE, TX ((NBC) - A mother of one of the 19 students killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting last year is on the ballot for Tuesday’s election for the new mayor of Uvalde.

Kimberly Mata-Rubio lost her 10-year-old daughter Alexandria “Lexi” Rubio in the mass shooting.

The 34-year-old mother is seeking to succeed Mayor Don McLaughlin, who is stepping down after nearly 10 years in order to pursue a seat in the Texas House.

Mata-Rubio said she recognizes Uvalde has fractured since the mass shooting and hopes to help lead the community back together.

