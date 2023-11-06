Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Parents sue bar for allegedly overserving customer after 7-year-old killed in crash

Dioavian R. Cook, 24, is charged with one count of DWI resulting in death and two counts of DWI...
Dioavian R. Cook, 24, is charged with one count of DWI resulting in death and two counts of DWI resulting in injury.(St. Charles County Jail)
By Pat Pratt and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) – A wrongful death lawsuit is accusing a St. Louis bar of overserving a customer, resulting in a drunken-driving crash that killed a 7-year-old boy.

The crash happened Aug. 12 on Interstate 70 in St. Charles County.

Dioavian R. Cook, 24, is charged with one count of DWI resulting in death and two counts of DWI resulting in injury.

Investigators with Missouri State Highway Patrol said Cook was driving more than 100 mph in the wrong direction of the interstate when he struck a family’s vehicle.

The family was traveling out of town from Kansas City. The 7-year-old boy, Zachary Allan, was killed, and his parents Jared and Carri Allan were injured.

Investigators said Zachary was riding in the back seat of the vehicle when it was struck head-on.

Two hours after the crash, a blood draw allegedly showed Cook had a blood alcohol level of .2%, more than twice the legal limit.

A wrongful death lawsuit was filed by the Allan family in St. Louis City Circuit Court on Thursday.

The lawsuit names Shark Bar in Ballpark Village and its parent company BPV Market Place Investors, LLC as defendants. Cook is also named as a defendant.

The lawsuit said the bar staff was negligent for continuing to serve Cook alcoholic drinks when he was allegedly visibly intoxicated.

The lawsuit invokes Missouri’s Dram Shop law against Shark Bar, which states that a business selling alcoholic drinks could be held liable for injuries caused by an overserved, intoxicated person.

The location of the crash on I-70 was nearly 50 miles away from Shark Bar, and investigators said Cook was driving the wrong way for several miles.

The family is suing for unspecified damages and is demanding a jury trial. A hearing has not yet been set.

Cook remains in custody at the St. Charles County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond. A preliminary hearing for his criminal case is set for Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image shows an ambulance.
Man hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in north Laredo
Person injured after car falls on top of them
Person injured after car falls on top of them
Andrew Wilson
Doctors Hospital announces new CEO
Brandon Sandoval, 20
Man arrested for firing shots at Laredo park, police say
United Independent School District
UISD issues statement on Halloween Costume deemed offensive

Latest News

FILE - Customers use ATMs at a Bank of America branch office in Boston, Oct. 16, 2009. The...
A processing glitch has held up a ‘small percentage’ of bank deposits since Thursday, overseer says
Laredo man arrested in IL after drugs found in cheeseburger
Laredo man arrested in IL after drugs found in cheeseburger
Former President Donald Trump waits to take the witness stand at New York Supreme Court,...
Trump lashes out from the witness stand at judge, NY attorney general as he testifies in fraud trial
Costumed characters Lisa Simpson, left, Homer Simpson and Bart Simpson participate in Fox's...
‘Times have changed’: Homer says he no longer chokes Bart on ‘The Simpsons’
FILE - Aurora, Colo., police officer Nathan Woodyard attends an arraignment hearing after being...
2nd police officer acquitted in death of Elijah McClain, who was put in a neck hold, given ketamine