Registration for LPD Blue Santa program officially underway

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Blue Santa is coming to town so parents are being asked to put their kids’ names on his nice list.

Kids who are ten and younger can have their names added to the list to receive a gift for Christmas.

To sign up your child, just head on over to the Laredo Police Department located at 4712 Maher Avenue and have your ID with you.

“All you need is an ID and the amount of children you are going to register, and just a friendly reminder to the community it’s for children 10 and under,” said Jose Espinoza. It’s going to be, we’re starting with the registration so we can give back to the community during the holiday season.”

Registration continues from now until Nov. 9 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

