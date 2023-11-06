Shop Local
Tecos’ fate to be decided at city council meeting

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The fate of the Tecolotes de Los Dos Laredos will be discussed at Monday’s city council meeting.

As residents may recall, in February city council renewed the baseball team’s contract for one additional year.

Now that the season has come to an end, the city’s mayor is hoping the council will revisit the topic.

On Monday’s council agenda is a request from Mayor Dr. Victor Treviño to have a status update on the Tecos contract.

This item piqued the interest of other council members including Gilbert Gonzalez, Ruben Gutierrez Jr., and Vanessa Perez, who co-sponsored the topic.

It’s expected that the council will hear from staff about extending the team’s contract for the upcoming 2024 baseball season, which is set to start next April.

Back in February, an extension was awarded to the Tecos to continue playing in the Gateway City.

Carlos Flores, the Tecos team attorney, says the team’s departure would have been detrimental to the citizens of Laredo.

Discussion on the item begins during the city council meeting set to commence at 5:30 p.m.

This is a developing story.

