Webb County Elections Office makes final preparations for Tuesday’s election

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Tuesday, voters all across Texas will vote on everything from constitutional amendments to local offices.

Today, the Webb County Elections Office is preparing to make the voting process smooth.

While election officials have said the early voting turnout has been low, they are hoping for greater participation from Webb County voters during election day.

On the ballot are 14 constitutional amendments and a choice for mayor for Rio Bravo residents.

There is also an option to cast your ballot through curbside voting, however, that option is only available for select individuals.

Elections Administrator Jose Luis Castillo says, “If you are physically impaired, or if you are at risk of falling down, you can visit any of our locations and you can vote curbside. You will be processed in your vehicle, you can vote in your vehicle. However, that is only for physically impaired individuals.”

You can click here for a full list of voting sites and you can find more information for the constitutional amendments here.

