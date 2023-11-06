Shop Local
Wild coyote makes himself at home on family’s patio furniture

The coyote is believed to be a healthy, young male that was likely recently kicked out of his den and making his way through the city.(Animal Care & Control San Francisco)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAN FRANCISCO (Gray News) – A young coyote in San Francisco is going viral for making himself at home on a furnished backyard patio.

According to Animal Care & Control San Francisco, an officer was called to a home last week regarding a coyote.

The homeowner said they woke up to find the coyote asleep on their outdoor patio furniture.

The animal didn’t move when the resident approached it, so the homeowner called animal control, thinking that the coyote might be sick or injured.

However, when the officer arrived, they approached the coyote and gently told him that it was “time to get up.”

“He looked at me, got up, took a big stretch and made his way to the edge of the yard,” the officer said.

The coyote then disappeared into the nearby brush.

The officer said the animal was moving just fine and didn’t appear sick or injured.

Facebook users commended the officer’s handling of the situation, treating the coyote with kindness and compassion.

“Looks like he found a cozy spot to sunbathe. Thank you for an educated and compassionate response,” one user wrote.

The coyote is believed to be a healthy, young male that was likely recently kicked out of his den and making his way through the city.

Officials said fall and early winter is usually the time when the yearling pups start dispersing out of their home dens, looking for a mate to start a den of their own.

There are an estimated 100 coyotes in San Francisco.

Animal Care & Control San Francisco said the coyotes are an essential part of the city’s “urban jungle,” as they help keep the rodent population under control.

