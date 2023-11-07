Citizens of Rio Bravo to vote for new mayor

RIO BRAVO, TX (KGNS) - This Election Day, the citizens of Rio Bravo will be electing their new mayor.

The two candidates vying for the office are Gilbert Aguilar Jr. and Juan Carlos Garcia.

Aguilar is no stranger to the City of Rio Bravo.

He has been elected mayor for the city two times and he is also a UISD Board Member as well as a deputy at the Webb County Sheriff’s Office.

Juan Carlos Garcia is also no stranger to the residents of Rio Bravo.

He is a longtime resident of the city; however, both candidates have their own set of challenges.

Garcia recently filed a lawsuit related to Aguilar’s residency in Rio Bravo as Garcia believes Aguilar does not meet the residency requirements to serve as mayor, a claim that was disputed by Aguilar.

While both candidates continue to fight for the seat, residents in Rio Bravo are weighing in on the matter.

Josefina Navarro said she hopes the elected mayor will be read to fix the city’s issues.

“What we are interested in is street lighting and street repairs, for us to be able to at least walk outside,” said Navarro. “There is a park where the mayor is, where we also want to see improvements so that the children can go for a walk.”

Gilbert Aguilar previously held the mayor’s seat from Feb. 2020 to 2023.

Residents have until 7 p.m. to cast their vote at any of the designated polling sites.

