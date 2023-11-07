Shop Local
City council rescinds resignation, approves pay raise for city attorney

10p newscast recording
By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city of Laredo will not have to look for a new city attorney.

Doanh “Zone” Nguyen will stay on board as attorney. During Monday’s meeting, council rescinded his resignation and approved a pay bump.

This comes after Nguyen submitted a 30-day notice of resignation in September.

Nguyen was appointed this position in June of 2022.

