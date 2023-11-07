Shop Local
City of Laredo looking into possible ordinance to prevent oil spill issues on Loop 20

By Lisely Garza
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is looking to tackle a problem with tractor trailers parking off of Loop 20 near the City Hall Annex.

KGNS News reported that residents were voicing their concerns about some of these vehicles leaving oil stains behind.

People in the area say the stains worry them along with trash and debris that gets left in the area.

District three councilmember Melissa Cigarroa said that she is looking into a possible ordinance to alleviate the situation.

“How do you patrol if they keep moving around. I’m going to look into placing some signs on that property that is not developed,” said Cigarroa. “So we can indicate what are ordinance are, where tractor trailers should properly be parked and make sure we start enforcing that.”

Cigarroa said that she has contacted the city environmental services to make sure trash gets cleaned up.

City of Laredo looking into possible ordinance to prevent oil spill issues on Loop 20