Council recognizes “La Traviesa” for qualifying to the 2024 Olympics

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Jennifer “La Traviesa” Lozano has endured several punches throughout her boxing career.

Despite that, she now has one goal in sight: winning the gold medal in the upcoming 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Before she takes off for training, on Monday night, city council recognized her efforts and for being the first female Olympian from the Gateway City.

Lozano says she is ready to begin her Olympic training and surpass any obstacle before the 2024 Olympics.

She says, “It’s been a lifelong dream and it’s something that I wanted and my family and team support me all the time. They remind me of times when I have my dark days and the motivation is not quite there. This week, camp just started for my whole team and we start at four in the morning. We have other activities, my boxing practices, and conditioning at night as well.”

The 20-year-old Lozano was dominant in the semifinal against Canada’s Mckenzie Wright in Santiago, winning 5-0.

City council says they will provide financial support on her journey to the Paris Olympics.

